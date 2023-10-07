Epic Games set to summon Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai to testify in antitrust trial over Google Play policies
Alphabet Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai is set to be summoned by Epic Games Inc. to testify in an antitrust trial over Google Play policies, according to Court filings Sundar Pichai will testify in an upcoming antitrust trial regarding Google Play's policies which could potentially impact billions of dollars in the app marketplace revenue, reported Bloomberg.