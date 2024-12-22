Epigamia co-founder Rohan Mirchandani passes away due to heart attack

Epigamia co-founder Rohan Mirchandani passes away due to a heart attack on Sunday, according to the company's official statement release.

Yoghurt brand Epigamia's co-founder, Rohan Mirchandani, passed away due to a heart attack, according to an official release from the company, shared by the news portal Moneycontrol on Sunday, December 22.

“It is with deep sorrow that Drums Food International confirms the untimely passing of its beloved founder, Rohan Mirchandani, who suffered a sudden cardiac arrest yesterday," said the company in the official statement shared by the news portal on the social media platform X on Sunday.

In a joint statement, the founding member and chief operating officer (COO) Ankur Goel and Co-founder and director Uday Thakker expressed their condolences to Mirchandani's family and assured the company that they are determined to carry forward the fellow co-founder's dream in taking the company forward.

“All of us at the Epigamia family will deeply mourn this loss. Rohan was our mentor, friend, and leader. We remain steadfast in our determination to carry forward his dream with strength and vigor. Rohan’s vision and values will continue to guide us as we work together to honor the foundation he built and ensure that his dream continues to flourish," according to the official statement.

The youth favourite yoghurt brand, Epigamia's board of directors also addressed the importance of the loss for the company and Mirchandani's passion and energy which has left a mark on all the people.

"Rohan was not only a visionary leader but also an inspiration to everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. His unwavering commitment, boundless energy, and deep passion for Epigamia have left an indelible mark on all of us.