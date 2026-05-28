EQT appoints Nicholas Macksey and Hari Gopalakrishnan as co-heads of Private Capital Asia

MUMBAI: Global private equity firm EQT has appointed Nicholas Macksey and Hari Gopalakrishnan as co-heads of Private Capital (PC) Asia, effective immediately, the investment firm said in a statement on Thursday.
They succeed Jean Eric Salata, who formally assumed the role of chair of the EQT Group on 12 May. Salata will continue as chair of EQT Asia and the PC Asia investment committees. He will remain closely involved in decision-making and support the growth of the platform under Macksey and Gopalakrishnan.
The newly appointed co-heads joined the firm as junior investment professionals about two decades ago and have helped shape PC Asia into one of the region’s leading private market platforms.
“Their appointments reflect the depth of talent we have built across our Asia platform and our longstanding commitment to developing the next generation of leadership from within,” Salata said.
EQT closed its ninth private equity fund at $15.6 billion in total commitments in April, making it the largest private equity fund ever raised in the Asia-Pacific region.
“Asia continues to present some of the most compelling long-term investment opportunities globally, particularly across technology, services and sectors benefiting from structural growth and increasing domestic demand,” Gopalakrishnan said.
“We remain highly optimistic about the opportunities ahead for EQT in Asia,” Macksey added.
Macksey, who currently serves as partner and head of EQT’s mid-market opportunities (MMO) strategy in Asia, has helped build the firm’s cross-border strategy and contributed to many of EQT Asia’s most significant investments, including Nord Anglia Education, Vistra and Clarivate. He led the establishment and successful fundraise of EQT’s MMO strategy, including the close of its inaugural fund at $1.6 billion in 2024, more than double its target size.
Gopalakrishnan joined the firm in 2007 as one of the founding members of the India team and currently serves as head of private capital India and global co-head of services. He has played a significant role in building India into one of EQT’s largest and most active markets globally and has been instrumental in establishing EQT’s Tech Services franchise as a globally leading platform through investments such as Hexaware, Coforge, Sagility and Virtusa.
Established in 1997, EQT PC Asia has deployed $30 billion of equity across more than 160 transactions and includes investments in about 65 companies in 10 countries, employing more than 270,000 people. The platform provides investment capabilities across a broad range of strategies – from large-cap and mid-market to growth strategies.
Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.
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