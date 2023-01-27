Equirus plans to invest ₹750 cr to expand biz1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 06:15 PM IST
We keep client at the centre of all decision-making and all solutions that we develop are to take care of client needs, said Ajay Garg, founder and managing director of Equirus Capital
The year 2022 was a difficult one for dealmaking, especially in capital markets, as global macroeconomic woes kept Indian markets volatile and foreign investors withdrew liquidity. In an interview, Ajay Garg, founder and managing director of Equirus Capital, owned 20% by Federal Bank, spoke about the dealmaking outlook for this year and the investment banking platform’s plan to expand its asset and wealth management businesses with an investment of ₹750 crore over the next five years. Edited excerpts:
