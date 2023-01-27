Equirus plans to invest 750 cr to expand biz

Equirus is rightly placed in all its businesses to enjoy significant growth in next five years. Equirus Wealth is strategically poised to significantly scale up in the next five years as both the wealth and asset management businesses have been steadily growing for the last 5-6 years and are operationally profitable as well. We are adding a tech and digital team to increase our capabilities on the digital side as we have started HNI broking, which was missing in our overall proposition. Family office is another proposition that we intend to start to cater to the segment at which Equirus parent entity has been operating over the last 15 years. At Equirus Wealth, we keep client at the centre of all decision-making and all solutions that we develop are to take care of client needs. This strategy has helped us cross ₹5,000 crore AUM across wealth and asset management and over the next five years, we would want to increase this penetration into partner banks by increasing our location network and RM (relationship manager) footprint. Asset management would be focussed on creating and managing high-quality alpha-generating portfolio; we would want to piggy on the alpha that we have generated for our clients in our flagship fund Equirus Long Horizon and replicating the same in a more diversified portfolio. We would also wish to add debt PMS and AIFs as a part of asset management offering, which shall in turn increase our overall proposition.

