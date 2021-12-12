‘Equity risk premium of Indian markets is near historic lows’

It is at a record low when the risk-free rate used is the Indian government bond yield. Part of the reason for this is that Indian bond markets have priced in monetary policy normalization very early, with the gap between the RBI-set repo rate and the bond yield at 235 basis points—record highs. This makes the 10-year bond yield quite attractive vs equities. At the same time, corporate earnings are emerging from a nearly decade-long earnings lull, and markets are confident of strong prospects for equities. If one uses the US treasury yield, it is not at a record low, but not far. This is one of the reasons we turned cautious on the market in September, and while the correction since then has moderated P/E ratios, we expect some time correction for the headline indices going forward too. Within the market, there are several sectors and stocks which are not as expensive, which can give good returns.