‘ESG as an investment theme not fully understood in India’

Absolutely. With the Russia-Ukraine war, energy transition theme is now merging with energy security goals as countries realize they need to diversify away from fossil fuels. Despite macro headwinds, ESG focus is only increasing further and we see that panning out in the processes that we are running now. Many of the large infra/ESG focused funds have raised massive funds helped by post-pandemic liquidity and are looking to deploy aggressively. On the other hand, strategic interest is driven by broader corporate goals towards energy transition. One specific pocket that we see are getting increasingly aggressive is the old-world energy and resource majors. We have seen companies like Shell and Thailand’s PTT take a large bet on Indian renewable market and we continue to get more and more inbounds.