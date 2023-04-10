Why impact investing goes further than ESG investing

Despite being multi-trillion-dollar industries practiced for over a decade, the understanding of the distinctness between the two concepts of ESG investing and impact investing remains ambiguous to most. So, if you’re using the terms ESG and impact investing as substitutes, you’re not alone. This can be majorly attributed to the blurred boundaries of how the two categories of investments are defined, leading to industry stakeholders having less clarity, funds not being deployed efficiently, and activities like greenwashing becoming commonplace.