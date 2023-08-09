Recently, India's gaming industry got a major setback after a team of politicians and experts decided to impose 28% GST on online games during the 50th Council meeting held in July. However, according to Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, the gaming industry is going to be the 'next big thing' for India. Backing his viewpoint about the online gaming industry, Kamath said wrote on X platform (formerly known as Twitter) that the gaming industry is doubled ($159.3 billion) the size of movie and music industries ($41.7 billion + 19.1 billion) combined.

