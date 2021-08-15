European biz is no longer a cash drain on Tata Steel: TV Narendran

I think there are some structural changes that have happened, hence, I am not predicting that steel prices will stay forever. However, fundamentally we believe that structurally the industry is in a healthier place. In the last cycle when things were good, everyone invested in capacity, including China. And China in the peak between 2000 and 2010 was adding 50 million tonnes a year of capacity and that overhang is what we saw during 2010-20. This impacted everyone. But that era is over. China is not adding any incremental capacity. The only country that is adding capacity now is India. However, in India it’s not easy to add capacity. We believe that the balance between both demand and supply would be better maintained now and, hence, we will continue to invest to grow. Outside India, we will be self-sufficient, and those businesses will manage by themselves from a cash point of view. Our focus will be to grow from 20 million tonnes to 40 million tonnes per annum in the next 10 years in India and we stand by that.