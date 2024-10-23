Even Apple CEO Tim Cook didn’t know this iPhone feature, do you?

During an interview, Apple CEO Tim Cook appeared surprised when asked about the iPhone feature. Despite his daily use of Apple products, he admitted not being aware of it.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated23 Oct 2024, 01:41 PM IST
Even Apple CEO Tim Cook didn't know this iPhone feature, do you?
Even Apple CEO Tim Cook didn’t know this iPhone feature, do you? REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo(REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo)

Apple CEO Tim Cook was caught off guard when asked about a basic feature of the Apple iPhone’s iMessage app. Despite being the head of one of the world’s largest tech companies, Cook appeared confused when the journalist Ben Cohen asked him about naming group chats in iMessage.

Every day, Cook’s life revolves around using Apple products. Cook starts his day early, waking up at 4 am to check his iPhone for emails and overnight sales reports.

Cook tracks his workouts using his Apple Watch and listens to classic rock through his AirPods. At work, he switches between his MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and iMac while he prefers his iPad Pro for travel.

Still, he was unaware of this iPhone feature. During an interview with the Wall Street Journal Magazine, Cook discussed Apple’s operations and his company management approach. But, when the conversation shifted to his tech habits, Cohen asked Cook about the best name for a group chat.

Cook was surprised by the question and admitted he didn’t name his iMessage groups. He even asked the journalist if he named his group chats, showing interest in this feature.

"He looked at me like I’d asked him to recommend the best Android phone," Cohen quipped.

“The best name? I don’t name them. Do you name yours? Interesting. I may take that on,” Cook said.

Cook took the suggestion seriously and shared that in his next meeting with his college roommates, he named their group chat “Roommates”.

Tim Cook: A private person

Tim Cook is known for his privacy. The publication says he enjoys hiking national parks and drinking Diet Mountain Dew. A devoted Duke basketball and Auburn football follower, he even tracked the Broncos’ quarterback competition between two Auburn alumni.

Despite being the first openly-gay CEO of a major company, Cook prefers to keep the focus on Apple products and their influence on users' lives.

First Published:23 Oct 2024, 01:41 PM IST
