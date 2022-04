Businessman Anand Mahindra is known for sharing bizarre videos on social media that can at times make you laugh, appreciate and leave you inspired. And this time, he shared one that can bring back your faith in friendship, collaboration, and also teamwork.

In a recent video that Mahindra shared, it is seen that two children riding a bicycle, each of them managing one peddle and in perfect coordination to enjoy the ride to the fullest. In the background, the Bollywood movie song - yeh dosti - can be heard giving altogether a new meaning to the video.

Taking to Twitter the businessman wrote - Even Harvard Business School would not have a better video to communicate the virtues of collaboration & teamwork!

Even Harvard Business School would not have a better video to communicate the virtues of collaboration & teamwork! — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 23, 2022

This video has already garnered the attention of more than 4,76,000 Twitter users and over 40,000 have liked it. Twitterati is in awe to see this amazing partnership between two boys.

Business tycoon often shares interesting and inspiring videos and pictures on his twitter account. Through his posts, he keeps on supporting young talent and encouraging them to do better in life.