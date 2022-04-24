This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In a recent video that Anand Mahindra shared, it is seen that two children riding a bicycle, each of them managing one peddle and in perfect coordination to enjoy the ride to the fullest
Businessman Anand Mahindra is known for sharing bizarre videos on social media that can at times make you laugh, appreciate and leave you inspired. And this time, he shared one that can bring back your faith in friendship, collaboration, and also teamwork.
In a recent video that Mahindra shared, it is seen that two children riding a bicycle, each of them managing one peddle and in perfect coordination to enjoy the ride to the fullest. In the background, the Bollywood movie song - yeh dosti - can be heard giving altogether a new meaning to the video.
