Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >People >Every Warren Buffett needs a Charlie Munger
Representative Photo: A display showing the German Stock Market Index DAX is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany.

Every Warren Buffett needs a Charlie Munger

4 min read . 01:27 PM IST Jason Zweig , The Wall Street Journal

  • Online trading buddies can lift you up when you’re feeling down. But real-world friends tell you when you’re wrong.

As anyone who’s ever raised—or been—a teenager knows, happy outcomes are rare when groups of people egg each other on in a risky activity.

Just look at financial markets now. An activity that people have historically pursued in isolation—buying and selling stocks and other assets—has become the hottest way to socialize.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.