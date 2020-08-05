Ex-Google engineer Levandowski’s jump to Uber ends in prison

Alsup oversaw the civil suit that Alphabet Inc.’s driverless car unit, Waymo, brought against Uber in 2017 alleging the ride-hailing company profited from Levandowski’s theft of secrets when it recruited him away from Alphabet’s Google a year earlier. Almost a full year before the suit settled at trial, Alsup recommended prosecutors criminally investigate Levandowski. He was indicted a year ago.During Levandowski’s years at Google, the company heaped unprecedented sums on the engineer, including a $120 million bonus –- only to claw it all back, and more, in a bruising civil arbitration over his defection that drove him into bankruptcy.