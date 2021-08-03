Ex-banker Falguni Nayar gets her turn as billionaire startup CEO in Nykaa IPO

The message resonated. Founded in 2012, the Mumbai-headquartered startup now offers more than 2,500 brands of everything from mascara and makeup remover to velvety kohl Indian eyeliner and the body tattoo art called mehendi. Through its websites, apps and 70-plus brick-and-mortar stores, the company hit revenue of 24.5 billion rupees ($330 million) in revenue and other income in the fiscal year ended in March, according to its filing. That figure rose by more than 35% during that period, despite pandemic-mandated store closures and delivery challenges. The startup is profitable.