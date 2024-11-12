The sponsorship support has fueled interest in Goyat, a trailblazer in Indian boxing.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal announced on X today that Zomato will be the official sponsor of Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat, who is set to compete on the global stage in the highly anticipated Paul vs Tyson boxing event, streaming on Netflix.

In his post, Goyal praised Goyat’s “story and attitude," saying he found the boxer's journey inspiring after meeting him recently on The Kapil Sharma Show.

"Zomato is excited to back @GoyatNeeraj as he makes India proud at a global stage," Goyal posted, adding, "We are thrilled to be a small part of Neeraj's journey, as his official sponsors. Rooting for him. Punch up, brother 🥊."

The sponsorship support has fueled interest in Goyat, a trailblazer in Indian boxing known for his resilience and achievements.

Who is Neeraj Goyat? Born in Karnal, Haryana, Goyat began boxing in 2006 and made a name for himself in 2008 by winning gold at the Youth National Tournament.

Goyat went on to make history as the first Indian boxer to secure a spot in the WBC World Rankings for three consecutive years, from 2015 to 2017, following his wins in three WBC Asia titles.

His career nearly came to a halt in 2019 after a severe car accident, which forced him to cancel a high-profile fight with British boxer Amir Khan.

However, Goyat made a swift comeback, capturing worldwide attention when he publically challenged social media star and fellow boxer Jake Paul, drawing millions of views and comments.

Besides boxing, Goyat has been in music videos and trained stars like Farhan Akhtar for boxing scenes in movies.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is on, scheduled for Friday, Nov. 15. The bout was initially set for July 20, but was pushed back nearly four months after Tyson suffered a medical issue in May that halted his training plans.

How to watch Tyson vs. Paul on Netflix: Time, TV, streaming Date: Friday, Nov. 15

Time: Ring walk not yet announced (full event begins at 8 p.m. ET)

TV: Not available on TV