Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman SN Subrahmanyan sparked a debate on work-life balance after advocating a 90-hour workweek. Cricket analyst and former Kolkata Knight Riders team director Joy Bhattacharjya joined the conversation and stated that top leaders often ignored other factors besides hard work that contributed to a company's success in the 1980s and 90s.

He cites factors such as liberalisation, and the new global world order that have led to growth in industries.

"Those of us who started working in the 80s and 90s have seen many bosses like S Subramanyam - reasonably competent people who, thanks to the thanks to the happy accidents of liberalisation, the industry they were in and a new global order, flourished far beyond they could ever have imagined (sic)," Bhattacharjya wrote on X.

“And now they've begun to believe it was just because of their talent and hard work, though more often than not they went home late just because the boys club in office, with all the attendant cronies, was far more satisfying to the ego than going home to family,” he added.

What did L&T Chairman say? A video of the L&T Chairman talking to employees in an internal meeting emerged online, where he questioned the need for off days, “What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can wives stare at their husbands? Get to the office and start working.” He also expressed regret for not making the employees work on Sunday.

The debate on work-life balance and long working hours was initiated by Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy in recent times, where he advocated a 70-hour work week.

According to him, young Indians working 70 hours a week will promote national growth.

“India has the lowest productivity among all economies. Unless we reduce corruption and focus on hard work, we will not be competitive globally,” Murthy said in a 3one4 Capital podcast podcast.