Days after a media report highlighted how Jensen Huang, Nvidia's former CEO, treated employees at the company, including berating Jay Puri, then executive vice president of worldwide field operations, another report has shed light on Puri's heated exchange with Madison Huang, the former CEO's daughter.

According to a report in The New York Times on Monday (local time), the heated exchange occurred after Jensen Huang was scheduled to headline a conference in India in February. However, shortly before the event, he pulled out and tapped Puri, a longtime Nvidia executive, to represent him at the conference. The company reportedly had not finalised its plans for the conference, which infuriated Madison. She reportedly berated several employees, including Indian-origin executive Jay Puri, for being unprepared. Puri eventually interrupted her and said he could answer her questions if she stopped yelling. He left his role at Nvidia less than six months after the incident.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What happened between Madison Huang and Jay Puri at Nvidia? ⌵ Madison Huang reportedly berated employees, including Jay Puri, over a lack of preparation for an India conference. Puri interrupted her and said he could answer her questions if she stopped yelling. 2 Why was Madison Huang reportedly angry about Nvidia’s India conference? ⌵ Jensen Huang had withdrawn from a conference in India shortly before it was due to take place and asked Jay Puri to represent him. Nvidia reportedly had not finalised its plans for the event, which angered Madison. 3 How did Jay Puri respond to Madison Huang’s criticism? ⌵ Puri told Madison that he could answer her questions if she stopped yelling. The report says he eventually interrupted her during the exchange. 4 What was Madison Huang’s role and influence at Nvidia? ⌵ Madison was a senior director of product marketing for physical AI. She also reportedly acted as Jensen Huang’s de facto chief of staff and had influence over marketing, communications and senior executives. 5 Did Jay Puri leave Nvidia after the confrontation with Madison Huang? ⌵ Puri left his role at Nvidia less than six months after the reported exchange. The article does not say that the confrontation was the reason he left.

Madison Huang’s growing influence at Nvidia The tense meeting underscored the powerful role Madison played at the company co-founded by her father. Citing more than a dozen current and former Nvidia employees, the report added that before Jensen Huang resigned last week, his daughter had become the de facto chief of staff and gained considerable authority over more seasoned executives.

Jensen Huang, who also has a hot temper, was reportedly aware of Madison's behaviour. He would often warn staff that he could send an angry Madison after them, telling them they should be afraid of her. Given Madison's direct access to her father, even senior executives were unable to challenge her.

The incident involving Jay Puri was not an isolated one. After several employees complained about Madison's behaviour to the company's human resources department, she was asked to undergo weekly coaching to improve her management style. In meetings with other employees, Madison has also yelled at her brother, Spencer Huang, and executives who formally reported to her or held more senior positions.

In one incident late last year, she was yelling at members of Nvidia’s marketing team when a vice president suffered a panic attack and had to leave the call. In another confrontation in March, ahead of Nvidia’s developer conference, she reprimanded Ian Buck, a company vice president who developed CUDA, the software that enables Nvidia chips to be used for AI training.

As her power within the company grew over the last three years, several Nvidia employees estimated that more than a dozen key executives had left the firm because they disliked working with her.

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Madison Huang's role in Nvidia Madison, 36, joined the chipmaker in 2020 and is a senior director of product marketing for physical artificial intelligence (AI). She is known for her sharp insights, ability to get work done, and polished representation of the company in public settings.

However, in practice, she has been acting as a chief of staff for Jensen Huang and has had significant influence over the company's marketing and communications. She was part of Jensen's team, attended quarterly meetings, regularly presented to the company's board, and helped build her father’s public image.

What Madison’s influence means for Nvidia’s new CEO That puts Colette Kress, Nvidia’s interim CEO, in a difficult position following Jensen Huang’s resignation last week. Kress will need to assess how much influence his daughter, Madison, will retain within the company after her father’s departure. Additionally, she must consider the roles of other members of the Huang family who work at Nvidia, including his son, Spencer Huang, and son-in-law, Nico Caprez.

Over the years, Madison has also clashed with Kress, who previously served as the company's chief financial officer. Madison reportedly disagreed with her over investments she was pursuing in robotics companies and deals her husband, Caprez, wanted to strike with data centre businesses.