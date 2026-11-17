Days after a media report highlighted how Jensen Huang, Nvidia's former CEO, treated employees at the company, including berating Jay Puri, then executive vice president of worldwide field operations, another report has shed light on Puri's heated exchange with Madison Huang, the former CEO's daughter.

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According to a report in The New York Times on Monday, the heated exchange occurred after Jensen was scheduled to headline a conference in India in February. However, shortly before the event, he pulled out and tapped Puri, a longtime Nvidia executive, to represent him at the conference. The company reportedly had not finalised its plans for the conference, which infuriated Madison. She reportedly berated several employees, including Indian-origin Puri, for being unprepared. Puri eventually interrupted her and said he could answer her questions if she stopped yelling.

Puri left his role at Nvidia less than six months after the incident.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What happened between Madison Huang and Jay Puri at Nvidia? ⌵ Madison Huang reportedly berated employees, including Jay Puri, over a lack of preparation for an India conference. Puri interrupted her and said he could answer her questions if she stopped yelling. 2 Why was Madison Huang reportedly angry about Nvidia’s India conference? ⌵ Jensen Huang had withdrawn from a conference in India shortly before it was due to take place and asked Jay Puri to represent him. Nvidia reportedly had not finalised its plans for the event, which angered Madison. 3 How did Jay Puri respond to Madison Huang’s criticism? ⌵ Puri told Madison that he could answer her questions if she stopped yelling. The report says he eventually interrupted her during the exchange. 4 What was Madison Huang’s role and influence at Nvidia? ⌵ Madison was a senior director of product marketing for physical AI. She also reportedly acted as Jensen Huang’s de facto chief of staff and had influence over marketing, communications and senior executives. 5 Did Jay Puri leave Nvidia after the confrontation with Madison Huang? ⌵ Puri left his role at Nvidia less than six months after the reported exchange. The article does not say that the confrontation was the reason he left.

Madison Huang’s growing influence at Nvidia The tense meeting underscored the powerful role Madison played at the company co-founded by her father. Citing more than a dozen current and former Nvidia employees, the report added that before Jensen resigned last week, his daughter had become the de facto chief of staff and gained considerable authority over more seasoned executives.

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Jensen, who is also said to have a hot temper, was reportedly aware of Madison's behaviour. He would often warn staff that he could send an angry Madison after them, telling them they should be afraid of her. Given Madison's direct access to her father, even senior executives were unable to challenge her.

The incident involving Puri was not an isolated one. After several employees complained to the company's human resources department about Madison's behaviour, she was asked to undergo weekly coaching to improve her management style. In meetings with other employees, Madison also yelled at her brother, Spencer Huang, and executives who formally reported to her or held more senior positions.

In one incident late last year, she was yelling at members of Nvidia’s marketing team when a vice president suffered a panic attack and had to leave the call. In another confrontation in March, ahead of Nvidia’s developer conference, she reprimanded Ian Buck, a company vice president who developed CUDA, the software that enables Nvidia chips to be used for AI training.

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As her power within the company grew over the last three years, several Nvidia employees estimated that more than a dozen key executives had left the firm because they disliked working with her.

Also Read | Jensen Huang’s daughter Madison draws attention amid Nvidia succession talk

Madison Huang's role at Nvidia Madison, 36, joined the chipmaker in 2020 and is a senior director of product marketing for physical artificial intelligence (AI). She is known for her sharp insights, ability to get work done and polished representation of the company in public settings.

However, in practice, she has been acting as Jensen's chief of staff and exerted significant influence over the company's marketing and communications. She was part of Jensen's team, attended quarterly meetings, regularly presented to the company's board, and helped build her father’s public image.

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What Madison Huang’s influence means for Nvidia’s new CEO That puts Colette Kress, Nvidia’s interim CEO, in a difficult position following Jensen’s resignation last week. Kress will need to assess how much influence Madison will retain within the company after her father’s departure. Additionally, she must consider the roles of other members of the Huang family who work at Nvidia, including his son, Spencer and son-in-law, Nico Caprez.

Over the years, Madison has also clashed with Kress, who previously served as the company's chief financial officer. Madison reportedly disagreed with her over investments she was pursuing in robotics companies and deals her husband, Caprez, wanted to strike with data centre businesses.

Madison’s continued presence has now raised concerns among the firm's senior executives over her potentially divided loyalties between Nvidia and her father. These concerns have been heightened in recent days after several of Jensen's allies in Silicon Valley and on Wall Street started a campaign to reinstate him, with US President Donald Trump also saying he "would not mind" if Huang returned to his job.

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(With agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.