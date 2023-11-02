Expect improvement barring macro shocks: Marico's Saugata Gupta
The FMCG company's MD and CEO said he expects a gradual recovery in rural demand in the coming months
Saffola cooking oil maker Marico Ltd expects household demand to improve in the second half of FY24, provided no major global headwinds impact the commodity cycles. On Monday, Marico reported a 3% jump in domestic volumes for the September quarter. Demand for fast-moving consumer goods was broadly in line compared to the preceding quarter, the company said. In an interview, Marico’s managing director and chief executive Saugata Gupta said the urban markets continued to outperform rural for the food and personal care firm, but he expects a gradual recovery in rural demand in the coming months. Edited excerpts: