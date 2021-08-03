‘Expect NPAs to reach pre-covid levels soon’

In retail, the gross NPAs are 3.86% and net is 1.82%; that is not much in the context of covid-19. More than NPAs, credit loss is the true indicator of credit quality. At the bank level for the full year (FY22), including provisions taken this quarter, we guide for our credit loss to just 2.5%. For the next year we are guiding for less than 2%. At these levels it’s as good a benchmark as any. The issue is not credit quality, it’s just that because we are a development finance institution (DFI) converting to a bank, we had our own challenges with higher historical cost of funds. Also, because we are an early-stage bank, operating expense is high because we have set up 400 branches and 600 ATMs. Therefore, our cost-to-income ratio is also high. That will naturally come down as we scale up.