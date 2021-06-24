Expect recovery in personal, leisure travel soon: Vistara's CCO Vinod Kannan

The aviation sector has been facing its most challenging times due to high cost of business, muted demand and looming uncertainty. But we remain sanguine for better prospects in the future. We understand that people’s travel plans have been held back due to various reasons like travel restrictions, rapid spread of the virus in the second wave etc., and going by the trend, we hope they will resume as soon as the situation gets stabilized. With vaccination drives across the country and various other government initiatives, customers today are more confident than before. Hence, we expect some level of recovery in VFR (visiting friends and relatives) and leisure travel soon.

