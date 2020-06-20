While most of the small businesses are MSMEs are eager to come back to normalcy, Rao said that some of the sectors such as hospitality, tourism may get impacted and may not bounce back immediately. “Whereas, logistics industry and industries that are not very labour intensive, will bounce back soone. So we need to understand the sectoral impact, which we may be able to understand in September. Probably, we will have to reassess what we have written at the end of July-September results and see how it is going to play out," he said.