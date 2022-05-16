‘Experimentation has increased, people are drinking less but better’

For us, first is the challenge of availability with a premium portfolio, which can be limited. The other factor with these brands are, because we are a partner, we are ourselves very involved in building these brands. We are very strategic in where we place the brand and, as a company, we have always focused on profitability over everything else. As signatories to various joint ventures, we have to be very careful about how we make ourselves available and present. This means there are certain risks that we just don’t take. That is why we have slower growth but a steadier one.