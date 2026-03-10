Experimenting with vibe coding? Nithin Kamath says ‘If I traded and had Claude…’

Nithin Kamath, co-founder and CEO of Zerodha has noted a rise in users dabbling in vibe coding of financial tools using Kite APIs.

In a post on 10 March, the tech leader posted a screenshot of a Reddit user's post about creating a “panic button” to liquidate his portfolio during the market crash, and remarked, “If I were trading today and had Claude Code, I'd probably vibecode this.” He also linked the Kite API page (https://www.kite.trade/).

The original Reddit post, user Several-Virus4840 said he created a “small “panic sell” script that quickly exits my entire portfolio if the market starts crashing.”

“The idea was to have a quick way to react during sudden market drops without needing to open apps or go through multiple steps. Just a simple tool I built for fun while experimenting with automation,” the user explained.

Kamath notes trend of individuals using vibe coding Last week in a post on LinkedIn, Kamath pointed out a similar trend. “My feed is filled with people vibe coding all sorts of financial tools using Kite APIs like portfolio dashboards, backtesting setups, market insight tools, and even automated trading setups. A lot of these things are useless but there are some genuinely well thought out tools, built to solve very specific problems that traders and investors have,” he stated.

He added that this is an influx of people who “have never written a line of code in their life” but using “plain English and AI coding tools like Claude Code, Codex, etc.”.

He also encouraged others to try, “If you have FOMO to try these tools but don't know where to start, try our MCP plugin first. Connect it to your Zerodha account and just start asking it things. You get a real sense of what's possible before you start using AI coding tools.”

What is vibe coding? Vibe coding is a software development practice where users describe a task or project to the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, which then generates a source code. The practice typically involves accepting automatic AI-generated code which is refined through follow-up prompts.

Some AI coding assistants automatically finish the code that human programmers are writing, much like the “autocorrect” features that suggest the next lines of an email or text. More advanced tools known as AI agents are given more autonomy to access computer systems and do the work themselves.

Large language models behind generative AI chatbots like Anthropic's Claude, OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini are capable of many things, from homework help to organizing meal plans, but the “top use case” for most businesses has been in coding and software engineering, said Gartner analyst Philip Walsh told AP last September.

Notably, experts agree that while vibe coding tools are excellent for prototyping, they fall short for enterprise-grade adoption. Integration into complex architectures, compliance requirements, and maintainability concerns will likely limit large-scale production deployments in the near term.

However, the market remains large. Nasscom estimated the Indian low-code/no-code (LCNC) market to grow tenfold—from $400 million in FY21 to $4 billion in FY25.

