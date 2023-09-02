Exploring the evolution of Kotak Mahindra Bank as Uday Kotak resigns

Billionaire Uday Kotak, who founded and leads Kotak Mahindra Bank, has resigned as the managing director and chief executive four months before his term was set to end, the bank said in a stock exchange filing on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kotak Mahindra Bank is India's fourth largest private sector bank by assets.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Timeline of events in the Kotak Mahindra group It was a bill discounting deal with Nelco that began the financial services journey of Kotak Mahindra group founder Uday Kotak. Founded in 1985, the Kotak Mahindra group started a bill discounting business under Kotak Mahindra Finance.

As per public disclosures, Kotak Mahindra Finance got a banking licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in February 2003 and became the first non-banking finance company (NBFC) in India to convert into a bank: Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. Here is the chronological account of the bank's progress:

1985 – Kotak Mahindra Finance commences bill discounting business {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1987 – Enters lease and hire purchase business

1990 – Launches auto finance division for passenger cars

1991 – Establishes investment banking {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1995 – Launches KMCC, a joint venture with Goldman Sachs Group for investment banking

1996 – Launches Kotak Mahindra Primus Ltd. Kotak Mahindra takes significant stake in Ford Credit Kotak Mahindra Ltd to finance Ford vehicles

1998 – Launches India’s first gilt fund through Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2001 – Launches Kotak Mahindra Old Mutual Life Insurance in partnership with Old Mutual Plc

2003 – Kotak Mahindra Finance gets converted into commercial bank Kotak Mahindra Bank

2004 – Kotak Mahindra group enters alternate assets business, launches private equity fund {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2005 – Kotak Alternate Assets launches real estate fund

2006 – Buys out Goldman Sachs’ equity in KMCC and Kotak Securities

2008 – Opens representative office of Kotak Mahindra Bank in Dubai {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2009 – Launches pension fund under India’s National Pension System (NPS)

2014 – Acquires 15% equity stake in Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX)

2015 – RBI approves merger of ING Vysya Bank with Kotak Mahindra Bank {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2016 – Acquires 1 million equity shares of Institutional Investor Advisory Services India Ltd

2017 – Kotak Mahindra Bank unveils 811 account; acquires BSS Microfinance Pvt Ltd

2018 – Buys out 26% Old Mutual Plc UK stake in Kotak Mahindra Old Mutual Life Insurance {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2019 – Kotak Mahindra Bank launches first international branch in Dubai

2020 – Kotak Mahindra Bank raises ₹7,400 crore through a qualified institutional placement of shares

2021 – Kotak Mahindra group acquires vehicle financing portfolio of Volkswagen Finance {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2022 – The bank acquires DLL India’s agri and healthcare equipment financing portfolio

2023 – Kotak Mahindra Bank announces acquisition of microfinance company Sonata Finance