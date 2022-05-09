‘Expressing brand values is not optional anymore’

At P&G, we’ve chosen to step up and use our voice in advertising as a force for good and a force for growth. We produce several ads every year. As one of the world’s largest advertisers, we believe that the best way to break through the clutter is to connect with consumers on shared values and beliefs and have conversations on the world stage that bust myths, break biases, and shatter stereotypes while building our brands. Consumers today have a strong point of view and expect their brands to take a stand. While we provide consumers with the best products that money can buy, it is also important for us to use our voice to help bring about the change that consumers want to see. Nine out of 10 consumers feel better about a brand that supports a social cause. Therefore, leveraging our voice for larger social change is not just the right thing to do but also the right business choice. As much as 64% of consumers choose, switch, or avoid brands based on their stand on societal issues. Expressing brand values isn’t optional anymore. Our brands such as Vicks, Ariel, and Whisper are great examples of bringing this belief to life. Whisper has been raising awareness around period taboos, Ariel has been working towards gender equality in the division of household work, and Vicks has helped have conversations on transgender rights, adoption, and children with disabilities through the “Touch Of Care" campaign.

