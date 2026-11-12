‘Extraordinarily difficult period’: Nvidia's new CEO Kress reassures staff after Jensen Huang's exit | Read full email

Nvidia's new interim chief executive officer (CEO) Colette Kress has sent her first message to employees following Jensen Huang's sudden departure, acknowledging that the company has gone through an "extraordinarily difficult period" while seeking to reassure its workforce about the road ahead.

In an internal email to employees, Kress thanked the workforce for its resilience, professionalism and continued dedication, expressing confidence in Nvidia's future and its role in driving the global artificial intelligence revolution.

The message, reported by CNBC, comes as the world's leading AI chipmaker navigates a major leadership transition following days of controversy surrounding Huang's personal life and questions over potential national security implications.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What did Colette Kress tell Nvidia employees after Jensen Huang's departure? ⌵ Kress thanked employees for their resilience, professionalism and dedication, and expressed confidence in Nvidia's future. She said the company had important work ahead and urged staff to move forward together. 2 Who is Colette Kress, Nvidia's interim CEO? ⌵ Kress has been Nvidia's executive vice president and CFO since September 2013. Before joining Nvidia, she held senior finance roles at Microsoft and Cisco. 3 Will Colette Kress remain Nvidia's CFO while serving as interim CEO? ⌵ Yes. Kress is continuing as CFO alongside her interim CEO responsibilities until a permanent successor is appointed. 4 When did Colette Kress schedule a company-wide meeting for Nvidia employees? ⌵ Kress scheduled the meeting for November 18 at 9 a.m. Pacific Time. She said leadership would also provide further updates in the coming days. 5 Why did Jensen Huang leave Nvidia? ⌵ His departure followed reports about his personal relationships that brought Nvidia's leadership and governance under scrutiny, along with questions about potential national security implications. Nvidia said it had no reason to believe US national security or its proprietary information had been compromised.

Kress, who has served as Nvidia's executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO) since September 2013, said the company had important work ahead and urged employees to remain united during the transition.

"I believe deeply in this company and in its future. More than anything, I believe in each of you, in our customers and partners and in the vital role we play every day in the global economy," she wrote.

She also told employees that the company's achievements were the result of their collective efforts and announced that the leadership would provide further updates in the coming days.

Kress scheduled a company-wide meeting for November 18 at 9 am Pacific Time, as per reports.

Read Colette Kress's full email to Nvidia employees According to CNBC, Kress sent the following message to Nvidia employees:

Dear NVIDIANs,

I believe deeply in this company and in its future. More than anything, I believe in each of you, in our customers and partners and in the vital role we play every day in the global economy.

The Board, Estaff and I recognize that this has been an extraordinarily difficult period and I want you to know how grateful we are for your resilience, professionalism and continued dedication. Thank you.

This company has achieved so much because of the work that all of you bring to it every single day. You are our greatest strength. You will hear more from leadership in the coming days about our future together, and we will host a company meeting on November 18 at 9am PT.

We play a vital role in building the technology that is powering the AI revolution, and we have important work ahead of us. So let's move forward together, with the same determination and commitment that have always defined this company.

Thank you for all you do,

Colette

Why did Jensen Huang leave Nvidia? Huang's departure followed a turbulent period for Nvidia after reports about his personal relationships brought the company's leadership and governance under scrutiny.

The controversy intensified after reports linked Huang to Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and former executive of Singapore-based AI infrastructure company Megaspeed International.

US authorities reportedly suspected her of having links to Chinese intelligence.

Also Read | Short seller flagged Jensen Huang’s close ties to Alice Huang in May

The allegations raised questions about whether Huang had been targeted as part of a foreign intelligence operation and whether Nvidia's business dealings involving advanced AI chips could have national security implications.

Nvidia's board had previously announced an independent investigation into reports that Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

The company said at the time that it had no reason to believe that either US national security or Nvidia's proprietary information had been compromised, as per a press release from the company.

Who is Colette Kress, Nvidia's interim CEO? Kress joined Nvidia in September 2013 and has served as its executive vice president and CFO. Before joining the company, she held senior finance positions at Cisco and Microsoft.

Nvidia's board has appointed Kress as interim CEO while it searches for a permanent successor. The search will consider both internal and external candidates.

Also Read | Nvidia turns to CFO Kress to steady ship after Huang exit

The board has also expressed confidence in Kress and the existing leadership team, saying the company's operations, customer commitments and product roadmap are expected to continue without interruption.

In its announcement, Nvidia said Kress had played a key role in the company's growth and transformation through her leadership of its finance organisation.

Huang's exit has sent shockwaves through the technology industry and financial markets.