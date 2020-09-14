Facebook India appoints Arun Srinivas as head for global business group

NEW DELHI: Facebook on Monday announced the appointment of Arun Srinivas as director of global business group. He will lead the strategy and delivery of India marketing solutions focused on advertisers and agencies.

He joins Facebook from cab hailing service provider Ola, where he was the chief operating officer (COO), and global chief marketing officer (CMO) at Ola Mobility.

Srinivas will spearhead Facebook’s strategic relationship with brands, agencies, and partners to drive the company’s revenue growth in key channels in India, and partner the media and creative ecosystems for accelerating adoption of digital tools by businesses. The company’s key business vertical teams, agency teams, and business solutions teams will report to him.

Sandeep Bhushan, director and head of global marketing solutions, Facebook India said Srinivas will "lead the mandate to shape the role the Facebook family apps can play in enabling businesses, supporting India’s economic recovery, and building the digital advertising ecosystem of the country".

Srinivas comes with 24 years of experience in senior sales and marketing roles at companies such as Ola, Unilever, and Reebok. He also did a stint at investment firm WestBridge Capital Partners where he led the consumer vertical. Srinivas started his career with Reebok and then moved to Unilever where he spent more than 15 years across food, beverages, skin care, and personal care categories. He is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata.

