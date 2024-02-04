‘High risk: High reward’: Mark Zuckerberg's come back as Meta says extreme sports could hurt him
Meta, formerly known as Facebook, spends $15 million on personal security for CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his family, but the company doesn't anticipate severe harm to him.
Following a challenging period, Meta is experiencing a remarkable resurgence with substantial growth in revenue and significant profit increases, driven by strategic cost-cutting measures.
