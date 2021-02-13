Facebook seeks replacement for former policy chief Ankhi Das

Facebook is on the lookout for a replacement for its erstwhile policy head Ankhi Das.

The social media firm put out a job posting on professional network LinkedIn for a director and head of public policy for India.

Das stepped down in October last year after the company faced criticism for how it regulates political content on its platform.

The exit came after a report in The Wall Street Journal in August made public some internal company emails that showed Das was against the application of Facebook’s hate-speech restrictions on BJP politician T. Raja Singh.

“Ankhi has decided to step down from her role in Facebook to pursue her interest in public service. Ankhi was one of our earliest employees in India and played an instrumental role in the growth of the company and its services over the last 9 years," said Ajit Mohan, managing director-India at Facebook, after Das’s departure.

Mohan had also defended the company’s position earlier.

“The content policy team that is on the hook for enforcing content decisions in India is separate and independent from the public policy team," Mohan had said in an interview with Mint in September last year.

The latest posting seeking Das's replacement appeared three weeks ago, shows LinkedIn’s records.

The company had also hired Sunil Abraham, ex-executive director for the Centre of Internet and Society (CIS), as its director of public policy for data and emerging tech for India last year.

At the time, the company said Abraham would report to Das, though many speculated that he would take over the position post her departure.

“As part of the public policy leadership team, Abraham will contribute to important policy development initiatives and proceedings in India and the South Asia region on data protection, privacy, new and emerging tech and represent Facebook's position in these multi-stakeholder processes," the company had said in a press release at the time.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via