Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg drops off top CEO list, Glassdoor says

Worker sentiment on Zuckerberg, as measured by Glassdoor surveys taken by more than 700 Facebook employees between May 2020 and May 2021, declined particularly in the last months of 2020 and early this year, when Facebook was managing the aftermath of the U.S. presidential election and misinformation around the Covid-19 pandemic. While Zuckerberg still managed a rating of 88%, higher than the average 73% approval rating for CEOs generally, that wasn’t enough for the top 100 list, where Microsoft Corp.’s Satya Nadella scores a 97% and Apple Inc.’s Tim Cook scores 95%.

