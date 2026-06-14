'Fairy tale or mega bubble?' Uday Kotak says SpaceX IPO valuation does not fit any traditional matrix

Uday Kotak, Founder and Non-Executive Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, termed SpaceX’s blockbuster IPO a “real test of capitalism,” arguing that the company’s staggering valuation cannot be explained by traditional financial metrics alone.

He also said that investors are actually placing a large wager on humanity’s long-term future, technological progress, and the possibilities of space exploration.

Commenting on the listing of the Elon Musk-led company, Kotak said in a post on X, "SpaceX IPO, listing, and beyond, is a true test for capitalism."

He noted that the company's market value cannot be assessed through traditional frameworks, stating that "the valuation does not fit any traditional matrix and is a huge bet on the future course of planet earth."

Kotak said the success or failure of such a valuation would ultimately depend on how the future unfolds.

"Only time will tell whether we, the human race, have arrived into the fairy tale world we grew up in as children, or are in a mega bubble," he said.

Praising both entrepreneur Elon Musk and the ecosystem that enabled the company to grow, Kotak added, "Either ways, kudos to the man who came as an immigrant, and to the country that has allowed such boundless creativity to flourish despite all the risks it embeds."



His comments came a day after SpaceX made a stellar debut on public markets, drawing intense investor interest and becoming one of the most valuable listed companies in the world.

Shares of SpaceX surged on their market debut, opening at USD 150 against an IPO price of USD 135 and later climbing to USD 164. The rally propelled the company to become the sixth-largest US-listed firm by market capitalisation.

The IPO attracted strong demand from both retail and institutional investors as Musk pushes ahead with plans to expand artificial intelligence infrastructure into space through orbital data centres.