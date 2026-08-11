'Faith in truth and fairness unwavering': Gautam Adani reacts to US court dropping criminal charges

Billionaire Gautam Adani welcomed the US court judgement to drop corruption charges against him in a late-night post on social media on Tuesday, saying that his faith in truth and fairness remained unwavering "through this challenging period".

"I welcome the US court’s decision with humility and deep respect for the judicial process," Adani said in a post on X, adding, "My deepest gratitude to those who never lost faith in us, in the system and in India’s capacity for justice."

"We will continue doing what matters: building for our nation, creating value that outlasts us and serving a purpose larger than ourselves," he said, asserting, "That is our commitment."

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What were the criminal charges against Gautam Adani that were dropped by the US court? ⌵ Gautam Adani was facing charges of conspiracy to commit securities fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and securities fraud, which were all dropped by the US court. 2 Why did the US Justice Department decide to drop the charges against Adani? ⌵ The Justice Department found the case primarily foreign, difficult to prove, and inconsistent with its current priorities, leading to the decision to not pursue prosecution further. 3 What impact did the US court's dismissal of charges have on Adani Group's share prices? ⌵ Following the US court's decision to dismiss the charges, shares of Adani Group companies like Adani Energy Solutions and Adani Ports experienced a rise in their trading values. 4 How did Gautam Adani react to the US court's dismissal of the charges? ⌵ Gautam Adani welcomed the court's decision with humility, expressing deep respect for the judicial process and gratitude to those who supported him during the challenging period. 5 What was the reason behind the length of the legal proceedings against Gautam Adani? ⌵ The legal proceedings lasted nearly two years, primarily due to the complexity of the allegations involving foreign transactions and the need for extensive legal reviews by the Justice Department.

Adani ended his message with 'Jai Hind'.

On Monday, Brooklyn-based US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis of the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York approved a request made by US federal prosecutors to dismiss the case, thereby dropping charges against both Adani and his nephew, Sagar.

The Judge, while dismissing the case, said that he was convinced the the US Justice Department's decision was not influenced by the Adani Group's pledge to invest in the country, as per a report by Reuters.

On 4 July, the DOJ had told the judge that the case against Adani and the other defendants "should never have been brought," and urged the court to drop the charges. The DOJ said that the prosecution was weak in legal terms, and that the case centred largely on India, saying that the allegations involved "several Indians... allegedly tried to bribe other Indians... to get Indian contracts to provide Indian electricity to Indians in India."

It also said, "the United States pretending to be the world police can cause diplomatic strife and also wastes resources better spent on domestic concerns. India can better manage its internal systems than can prosecutors in Brooklyn and Washington."

The DOJ, while defending its earlier request to drop the case, said in a detailed filing submitted to the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York that the securities fraud charges brought against Adani and his nephew did not have a sound legal foundation, stating, “The securities charges should never have been brought.”

The Adani Group has been consistent in its denial of any wrongdoings. In 2024, the 64-year-old Adani Group chairperson was accused of agreeing to bribe officials in India so that one of the conglomerate's subsidiaries could win approval to develop a solar energy plant, and then allegedly misleading its US investors about the company's anti-corruption practices by providing reassuring information.