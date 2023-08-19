Famous dealmaker and CEO of Vespa-maker Piaggio, Roberto Colaninno dies at 80

Famous dealmaker and CEO of Vespa-maker Piaggio, Roberto Colaninno dies at 802 min read 19 Aug 2023, 08:17 PM IST
Roberto Colaninno, chairman and CEO of Piaggio, has died at the age of 80. He was known for his leveraged buyout of Telecom Italia in 1999 and turning around failing companies
The man behind the success of Vespa-maker Piaggio, Roberto Colaninno and one of Italy's best-known dealmakers, died at the age of 80, his investment company IMMSI said on Saturday. Till now, there has been no confirmation of the cause of death.
