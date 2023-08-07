FBI questioned L&T CEO in Cognizant bribery case

“In an ideal world, yes, L&T should have made this disclosure of its senior executive being questioned by the DoJ and FBI to the exchanges," said the head of a proxy advisory firm on the condition of anonymity. “But the company can argue that it was not materially important information to be shared with minority investors. But for sure, if the two former Cognizant executives are implicated, then the reputation of both the CEO and L&T will take a beating."