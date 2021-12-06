FICCI appoints Hindustan Unilever chairman, MD Sanjiv Mehta as president-elect

Sanjiv Mehta, presently the senior vice president of FICCI, will be succeeding media industry veteran Uday Shankar

NEW DELHI : The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on Monday announced that Sanjiv Mehta, the chairman and managing Director of Hindustan Unilever Limited will be appointed as its president on December 18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mehta, presently the Senior Vice President of FICCI, will be succeeding media industry veteran Uday Shankar.

Mehta, presently the Senior Vice President of FICCI, will be succeeding media industry veteran Uday Shankar.

As per the FICCI, Mehta is also the President of Unilever South Asia (India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka & Nepal), and is a member of the 'Unilever Leadership Executive' which is Unilever's Global Executive Board. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"During his eight years at the helm, HUL's market capitalisation has increased by over USD 55 billion making it one of the most valuable companies in the country," the Federation said.