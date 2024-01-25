Ficci appoints Viacom18’s Kevin Vaz as chairman of media and entertainment panel

New Delhi: The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) has appointed Viacom18's Kevin Vaz as chairman of Ficci media and entertainment committee. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vaz, an executive with nearly three decades of experience in the media and entertainment industry, joined Viacom18 in July 2023 as CEO - broadcast entertainment. In his current capacity, he oversees the media company's broadcast business, film studio, merchandising business, live entertainment, and regional entertainment on Viacom18’s digital (OTT) platform.

Ficci's media and entertainment committee has worked towards promoting the overall development of the sector and its allied ecosystems for the past 25 years. The committee has been chaired by Yash Chopra, Karan Johar, Uday Shankar, Sanjay Gupta and Jyoti Deshpande in the past.

“Ficci, as the apex industry association, has consistently led the charge in fostering collaborations with diverse stakeholders within the realms of Indian commerce and government. Ficci is confident that Mr Vaz will bring fresh perspectives and contribute significantly to the continued growth of the media and entertainment industry," Leena Jaisani, deputy secretary general, Ficci said in a statement.

The committee includes promoters and CEOs from various verticals such as TV and radio broadcast, film production and exhibition, print, animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, artificial and virtual reality, digital entertainment events, OOH (out-of-home), among others.

"The Indian media and entertainment industry is at an interesting tipping point in time. While the interplay of technology, content and consumer behaviour is reshaping the very definition of the sector, in India there is a clear headroom for growth across categories and a confluence of interests between multiple players in the ecosystem. At a global stage, the soft power inherent to our industry can act as a leverage multiplier to India's growing cultural influence," Vaz said in a statement.

Vaz was previously head of network entertainment channels at Disney Star, and quit the company after a 26-year stint in 2023.

