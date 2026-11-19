Feel like you are always working and your company sees constant labour turnover? Now a survey of 36 markets has shown that a large number of Indian workers or 64%, report working at least six unpaid hours a week, including 24% who report 16 or more unpaid work hours weekly.

Advertisement

ADP Research’s People at Work 2026 survey noted that Indian workers reported the highest proportion of extra, unpaid work hours across the 36 markets surveyed. It added that workers putting in longer unpaid hours are more likely to report lower perceived productivity, higher stress, and an intention to leave their jobs.

According to the survey, senior leaders face particularly heavy workloads — with 34% of C-suite executives reporting 16 or more unpaid hours weekly.

Indians work unpaid hours: What data shows As per the report, 24% of Indian workers report putting in 16 or more unpaid working hours each week — the highest proportion across the 36 markets surveyed.

A further 40% report working six to 15 unpaid hours weekly.

This brings the estimate of workers reporting at least six unpaid hours to 64%.

The findings highlight the extent of additional work undertaken by India’s workforce and raise important questions about workload management, organisational productivity and employee wellbeing.

As businesses seek to balance performance expectations with changing workforce needs, the research underscores the importance of understanding how employees spend their time and ensuring that workloads remain sustainable. What are unpaid hours? Impact on companies, workers The study defined unpaid hours as time spent by employees working through lunch breaks and time beyond the regular scheduled work hours.

Advertisement

Workers reporting longer unpaid hours were significantly more likely to experience higher stress levels, lower perceived productivity and an intention to seek employment elsewhere, highlighting the business risks associated with excessive workloads.

“The prevalence of unpaid work in India raises important questions about how organisations define productivity and performance. While additional hours may sometimes be necessary, consistently relying on employees to work beyond their scheduled hours can affect wellbeing and long-term engagement. Employers need to foster a culture that values meaningful outcomes over time spent at work,” said Rahul Goyal, Managing Director, ADP India and Southeast Asia.

Unpaid Work: Who is taking maximum burden? The report further said that while unpaid work is widespread across India, there is notable differences by seniority, job type, age and organisation size. Here's a look at who is shouldering the maximum burden:

Advertisement

Seniority and experience Senior employees report some of the highest levels of unpaid work. More than one-third (34%) of C-suite executives and 29% of upper-management employees report working 16 or more unpaid hours per week, compared with 21% of middle managers and 19% of frontline managers. Individual contributors report the lowest proportion, at 14%, it said.

Also Read | City Union Bank shuts NEFT and RTGS for customer after unauthorised transaction

Age Further, it found that 68% of workers aged 27-39 report working at least six unpaid hours per week, the highest share across age groups. And workers aged 40-54 have the highest proportion reporting 16 or more unpaid hours, at 30%.

Job type Another important factor was the job type, where 27% of knowledge workers report 16 or more unpaid hours weekly, compared with 20% of skilled-task workers and 10% of repetitive task workers.

Advertisement

Organisation size Also important is the size of the organisation, as 29% of workers at organisations with 1,000 or more employees report 16 or more unpaid hours weekly, compared with 17% at businesses with 1-249 employees.

How to build more productive, sustainable workforce? The report noted that these findings come amid increasing discussion around working hours, overtime practices and employee wellbeing in India, as policymakers, employers and employees continue to examine workplace expectations in a rapidly evolving economy.

It suggested that for employers, these developments underscore the importance of greater visibility into working patterns, effective workload management and data-driven workforce planning to support both employee well-being and business performance.

“Greater visibility into working patterns can help organisations identify workload imbalances, improve resource allocation and make more informed workforce decisions. By leveraging technology and workforce data, businesses can better anticipate staffing needs, support fair and consistent employment practices, and build a more resilient workforce,” Goyal added.

Advertisement

Notably, the People at Work 2026 features survey findings derived from ADP Research's annual Global Workforce Survey of more than 39,000 working adults in 36 markets, as per the release. Respondents come from a wide variety of industries, educational backgrounds, on-site and remote work environments, work types, and skill sets. They represent a range of management and individual contributor roles, working for employers of all sizes, it added.

About the Author Jocelyn Fernandes Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More ✕ Jocelyn Fernandes

As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.

Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.

She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).

Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.

She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email:

X/ Twitter handle:

LinkedIn: Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in X/ Twitter handle: @scribeJocelyn LinkedIn: LinkedIn