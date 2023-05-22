‘Financial sponsors are now ready to turn promoters’1 min read . Updated: 22 May 2023, 11:05 PM IST
India needs new-age companies. If I look at new-age from a distance, in the last five to eight years, all of them have been brilliantly coming up to solve some specific gaps or problems, says S Ramesh, managing director and CEO of Kotak Investment Banking
MUMBAI : Financial sponsors are now ready to be promoters. You will see many acquisition deals from PEs. They have done it in the past. They are more comfortable with the talent pool available in India to run businesses, they have given open offers and managed listed businesses, confidence is high and that will continue to be a large bucket of deal activity, S Ramesh, managing director and CEO of Kotak Investment Banking, said in an interview. Kotak has been one of the leading investment banks in terms of M&A and equity capital market activity and is seeing its business grow steadily. Edited excerpts:
