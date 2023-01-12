‘Finolex may hive off divisions into separate entities in future’

5G networks are all about high speed with reliability for low latency communication. It is important that we all, i.e. the government and the private sector, invest in the telecom industry as there is a direct link between the implementation of 5G connectivity and India’s GDP growth. With 5G requiring fibre optic, there is solid potential for us to grow. Hence, we are continuing to expand the business. To meet the demand for the fibre optic business, we have set up plants in Goa. We have also realized that all these products through our newer product lines can be sold through our existing retail channel. Going forward, we are looking at each of these product lines delivering larger volumes. At the moment, these categories give us approximately ₹300 crore revenue and is expected to grow to ₹500 crore in the next year. Over a period of, say, three-five years, we expect each of these businesses to reach ₹500 crore

