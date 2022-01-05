Fintech is core to our strategy, we just can't walk out: Federal Bank COO Shalini Warrier

The fintech partnerships that we have in place are in some form and fashion linked to some of these strategic priorities. For example: we have a partnership with OneCard on the credit card side, this is a recent one because credit card is a new baby in our suite of products and we want to expand that. We have partnerships with Paisabazaar and Pine Labs to grow our unsecured loans; on the liabilities side, Jupiter and Epifi are some of the partners. Gold loans is another growth area, we have been working with Rupeek for quite some time and we are also looking for more partnerships on gold loans side.

