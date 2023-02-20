Fintech sector: At the tipping point?

Regulatory action played its own role in slowing down the sector. The Reserve Bank of India action was not a bolt from the blue. It re-iterated aspects of the 2015 master circular on outsourcing and emphasized data privacy as another chief concern. As fintech had an unbridled acceleration till 2021, the regulator put in some bumps and guardrails to control the speed and avoid potential mishaps. The RBI action directed innovation constructively within the current set-up. Nevertheless, sudden action from the regulator was a shocker for all involved in the fintech sector – founders, investors, and customers alike.

