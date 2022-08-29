Fintechs have raised the stakes for big banks: Alison Rose, CEO of Natwest

We are definitely entering a different economic cycle and high inflation, high interest rates. The impact of some of the global political issues with the war in Ukraine has clearly affected energy prices. With interest rates going up, that's a challenge for lots of households and families and businesses in the UK who've been operating really for the last 10 to 15 years in a low inflation, low interest rate environment. However, you've also got the dynamic that we've got full employment and a high level of vacancies as well. So, it's an interesting dynamic that's happening at the moment. Our outlook is, it presents a challenge for growth. Our GDP figures were positive and continue to be, but I think that high inflation, high energy prices and high cost of living is going to affect disposable income, potentially business confidence. Going into a lower growth environment and seeing what that fiscal policy will be, certainly we expect inflation to persist and that presents for me challenges for our customers. So, what we are trying to do is make sure we reach out to customers and help them deal with problems they haven't had to deal with for a long time. For a lot of small businesses, they've never run a business in an inflationary environment. So, my job and the job of all my bankers is to give people help and support, to manage through what is a different economic cycle that we're moving into.