Much of this growth can be attributed to traditional companies asking for digital transformation tools to reinvent themselves. India has a strong digital tech talent pool of 1.6 million. However, there is a massive need and opportunity to reskill existing talent to achieve the sector’s ambitious target of $350 billion in revenue by FY26. Rekha M. Menon, chairperson of Nasscom and chairperson and senior managing director of Accenture in India, talks, in an interview, about the business priorities for IT firms, need to reskill, and the implications of the Union budget. Edited excerpts:

What should be the key business priorities for IT organizations in 2022?

The disruption caused by the pandemic has accelerated digital transformation, requiring organizations to rapidly pivot from in-person to digital. It has also compressed our journey to what we call ‘techade’. In this environment, organizations that focus on rethinking their ‘Where to play’ strategy, will be successful. A Nasscom and McKinsey research estimates that enterprise tech spending will increase by 2-5% of revenues over five years, with an emphasis on innovating new products and services, driving operational efficiencies and modernization, and enhancing the digital consumer experience. Cloud will be a big area of growth with worldwide end-user spending on public cloud services projected to grow at 20% year-on-year by 2022 to $398 billion and India’s cloud market estimated to reach $5.6 billion by 2022, according to Gartner. Cybersecurity, internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and robotics will also see investments from the big spenders, including healthcare, telecom, banking, financial services and insurance, and retail sectors.

The Indian technology industry could accelerate growth by 2-4% over the same period, to achieve $350 billion in annual revenues if it strengthens its play in these areas. As organizations move from services to platforms, build new business models and fast-track inorganic growth, new digital talent capabilities will be in demand. Bridging the talent gap by building our talent pipeline and reskilling the workforce remain one of the biggest priorities and will anchor India’s position as a global hub for tech talent.

How can technology companies address their high attrition levels?

The success of the Indian technology industry lies in aggressively growing our talent base by becoming a talent magnet for local and global talent and by building the right skills at scale. We need to strengthen existing strategies and adopt new ones. This will require a combined effort from every player in the ecosystem. We need to build digital capabilities in smaller towns and get more women and other under-represented communities to join the workforce. We also need to accelerate skilling with continuous on-the-job training, aggressive internships, upskilling adjacent tech roles, and investing in skilling of non-tech talent, such as through revamping of vocational education from ITI and polytechnics.

How can Indian IT services companies scale up their consulting business?

As an industry, we need to continue our investments in capability and talent building.

How long will IT companies continue to ride on the pandemic-led digitalization wave?

The pandemic acted as a stimulus for organizations across sectors to fast-track adoption of digital and cloud-based technologies to survive in the new normal and to drive competitiveness and growth. This trend is here to stay. To capitalize on this growth opportunity, technology companies need to keep the innovation engine running, backed by new age technologies.

Has the recently presented Union budget addre-ssed the concerns of the Indian IT sector?

The Union budget can undoubtedly be termed as a budget of our times...While overall it was a healthy, forward-looking budget, there were certain points that have been left unaddressed such as additional focus on industry-led research and development in emerging technologies, and clarifications on allowing units in special economic zones the flexibility to adopt hybrid work model.

