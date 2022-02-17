‘Firms need to rethink ‘Where to play’ to succeed’

The disruption caused by the pandemic has accelerated digital transformation, requiring organizations to rapidly pivot from in-person to digital. It has also compressed our journey to what we call ‘techade’. In this environment, organizations that focus on rethinking their ‘Where to play’ strategy, will be successful. A Nasscom and McKinsey research estimates that enterprise tech spending will increase by 2-5% of revenues over five years, with an emphasis on innovating new products and services, driving operational efficiencies and modernization, and enhancing the digital consumer experience. Cloud will be a big area of growth with worldwide end-user spending on public cloud services projected to grow at 20% year-on-year by 2022 to $398 billion and India’s cloud market estimated to reach $5.6 billion by 2022, according to Gartner. Cybersecurity, internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and robotics will also see investments from the big spenders, including healthcare, telecom, banking, financial services and insurance, and retail sectors.