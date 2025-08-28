‘First weeks would turn into a decade…’: Meta Director Chaya Nayak joins OpenAI, shares lessons from Facebook role

Big-tech firm Meta's Director of Product Management and Generative AI, Chaya Nayak, joined the artificial intelligence (AI) major OpenAI in August 2025, according to LinkedIn data.

“I'm joining OpenAI to work with Irina Kofman on Special Initiatives – exploring new opportunities at the frontier of AI,” said Nayak, emphasising how this is the ‘perfect next chapter’ for her life.

In the social media post, Nayak recalled her first few weeks working for Facebook and how she joined the company to start ‘Data for Good’, an initiative to show how data and artificial intelligence/machine learning could benefit the world.

“What started as a bold experiment grew into the foundation of my career,” said Nayak in her post.

Chaya Nayak mentioned that she did not expect that the first few weeks in the tech giant would turn out to be nearly a decade-long job role.

“What I didn’t know then was that those first weeks would turn into nearly a decade of the most pivotal experiences of my life,” said Nayak.

What did Nayak learn at Meta? Chaya Nayak highlighted how she gained confidence from her role at Facebook (Meta) and with the confidence, boldness, and resilience to chase ‘audacious ideas’ for the company.

She said that she was successful enough to build a network of colleagues and friends who played a major role in her career growth.

“Along the way, I grew as a leader. I learned confidence, boldness to chase audacious ideas, and resilience when things didn’t go as planned. Most importantly, I built a network of colleagues and friends who shaped me and inspired me every step of the way,” said Nayak in her post.

Nayak's contribution to Facebook Now, the former director of product management and generative AI of Meta, Chaya Nayak, had spent eight years and eleven months in the company before joining Sam Altman-led OpenAI.

Nayak focuses on how, over the years, Meta has given her the opportunity to build products and support communities in crisis with Disaster Maps.

The big tech firm also gave her the opportunity to work on the Facebook Open Research and Transparency Team (aka FORT), which made her work in data cleaning, differential privacy, and data clean rooms and helped the company build the tools to share data.

Nayak helped the company navigate through moments like the 2020 US Elections and ‘publish several papers with top researchers in journals like Science on Meta’s impact on elections and democracy.’

Over the last 2.5 years at Meta, Nayak worked on Generative AI and was after building three generations of Llama and Meta AI.

“In the last 2.5 years, work on GenAI – building three generations of Llama and Meta AI, solving hard problems at incredible speed, and imagining what the next wave of AI could mean for society,” said Nayak in her post.