Flipkart Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kalyan Krishnamurthy is set to step down next month, Bloomberg reported.

Krishnamurthy's last working day at Flipkart will be December 4, according to Walmart International CEO Chris Nicholas.

Chief Technology and Product Officer Balaji Thiagarajan will lead the Bengaluru-based e-commerce company on an interim basis as Flipkart searches for a successor. Nicholas said a new CEO could be named within weeks.

What the leadership transition means for Flipkart Walmart's decision to defer Flipkart's proposed stock market debut reportedly caused discontent among the Indian e-commerce company's senior executives, according to reports. Krishnamurthy's departure could add to the uncertainty, particularly as Flipkart has been preparing for an initial public offering (IPO). The company also moved its registered headquarters from Singapore to India earlier this year as part of those preparations.

Nicholas has not offered a timeline for the listing. Flipkart's valuation reportedly crossed $38 billion this year, according to Bloomberg. The delay has also prompted several former executives to ask Walmart to purchase their employee stock options.

Nicholas did not say whether Walmart would consider such a buyout, but said the company was developing a plan to provide liquidity to its employees.

He said Walmart was prioritising Flipkart's long-term growth over the timing of an IPO.

"To build this to be something that is around for the very long term is way more important than the timing of the IPO," Nicholas said. "The independence that we have — because we don’t need to IPO for the cash — gives us the space strategically to be highly deliberate of when we go to market and very protective of making sure that we deliver on our long-term vision."

Second stint at Flipkart Krishnamurthy first joined Flipkart in 2016, having earlier worked as a managing director at Tiger Global Management, one of the company's early investors. He took charge of the e-commerce business in 2017 and became CEO of the wider Flipkart Group in 2018.

His elevation followed the exits of co-founders Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal in quick succession after Walmart acquired a majority stake in Flipkart for $16 billion.

During his tenure, Krishnamurthy also oversaw Flipkart's efforts to respond to growing competition from newer players, particularly in quick commerce. Eternal's Blinkit emerged as a major force in the segment, offering deliveries of products ranging from daily essentials to electronics within minutes.