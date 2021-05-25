Walmart-owned Flipkart on Tuesday said that the company hired 23,000 people in India in the past three months. The homegrown e-commerce marketplace said that it has hired 23,000 people over March - May 2021 across the country in various capacities across its supply chain, including delivery executives.

"The growing demand for e-commerce services across the country as people continue to remain indoors to fight the virus has necessitated a ramp-up of our supply chain, creating thousands of employment opportunities. All new hires will be covered with our healthcare and wellness initiatives to ensure their safety during these testing times," Senior Vice- President, Supply Chain at Flipkart, Hemant Badri said.

From strict safety regulations and protocols across its warehouses to driving awareness on COVID safety behaviour, the company is also undertaking training programs for its direct hires in various aspects of the supply chain, it said.

Through a mix of classroom and digital training, enhancing their understanding of supply chain management, these trainings are being undertaken through mobile applications such as WhatsApp, Zoom, and Hangout, along with Flipkart’s own Learning Management System (LMS).

Flipkart added on to saying that these training sessions span customer service, delivery, installation and safety and sanitation measures along with the handling of hand-held devices, PoS Machines, scanners, various mobile applications and ERPs. They are also informed and trained in the safety regulations and protocols around COVID-19 to ensure their and customers’ safety.

